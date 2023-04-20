Results Archive
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Racer X Films: Atlanta Race Examination

April 20, 2023 1:20pm | by: &

Chase Sexton claimed his third win of 2023 at Atlanta last weekend but there was plenty of other stuff going on behind him. Today we look at Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb both getting back starts, how Sexton passed Ken Roczen for the lead so quickly, and some fancy body movement from Justin Barcia in the whoops that helped him eventually pass Roczen as well.

We also look at Hunter Lawrence's wild ride early in the 250SX main event, how chewed up the whoops ended up getting, the incident that took Tom Vialle down, and more.

Film:  Feld Motor Sports & Tom Journet

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here: 

ON X OFFROAD APP

