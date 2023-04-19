Sexton’s 3rd of 2023, 4th

Chase Sexton claimed the 450SX main event, his third win of 2023 and his fourth career 450SX win. Sexton’s win paired with Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac finishing fourth and fifth allowed the #23 to cut his points gap from Tomac down eight points, as he sits 17 points back in third place.

Two & New Two for Barcia

Justin Barcia claimed P3 in the main event to earn his fifth podium finish of 2023—and his third consecutive. Barcia has not finished outside the top five since the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown, when he finished 4-7-7 for seventh overall.

Despite his strong day, the big news for the #51 coming out of the weekend was his new contract: he signed a new, two-year deal with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team that will see him on the team for 2024 and 2025.

“Well I signed something, so they’re stuck with me, for sure! [Laughs] Yeah, it seems like I got the go-ahead to say I signed my contract for another two years. I think it’s a great partnership. I started when GasGas came [into the sport]. I think it’s a great partnership. I think they’re happy with me, obviously. I’m happy with them. I love the Austrian brand, the bike. They just spent a zillion dollars on that beautiful new [headquarters] building. They put in the effort on the tracks up there. And I give it 110 percent always. So let’s finish out my career here. And another two years, will I be done? I don’t know, maybe! Probably not though. I’m feeling good, dude! I want to keep racing let’s go! Maybe we’ll see what happens. But yeah, I’m stoked to be a part of the whole Troy Lee Designs family. Troy Lee honestly, psh, the dude is a legend. He takes care of so well. He loves the sport. Max [Lee] is team manager now. Olly [Stone] moved up from a mechanic to crew chief. Cody's [Champagne, mechanic] absolutely…he's from New York. I’m from New York. He's crushing it. There's just so many good bonds right now on this team and I'll forget someone, I'm sure, but everybody, Hunter [Falk], suspension guy. I love all these guys. It’s just a big family and I’m happy and I’m really proud and stoked to be a part of the team.”

