Bobby Piazza Penalized at Atlanta SX, Suspended 1 Race & Placed on 6-Month Probation

Privateer racers are constantly looking for new ways to earn money in order to go racing. Bobby Piazza has been providing fans with a unique experience at supercross races, charging money in exchange for fans to rev his race bike in the pits. He has been doing this for a few weeks and fans have seemed to enjoy the experience. This weekend, Piazza was asked to stop the revving, as from what we've heard it was extremely loud in the Atlanta pits, plus, fans revving the bike could pose a safety hazard on the off chance the bike accidentally gets knocked into gear.

This weekend's issue, though, was not just that Piazza was revving the bike. The situation escalated as Piazza was seen arguing back with security after he was told to stop. Piazza posted a video of his interactions on his social media. Now, the AMA has provided a penalty to the #637—a one-race suspension for Piazza at this weekend’s East Rutherford SX as well as a six-month probationary period. The penalty has been handed out with the violation of being “actions detrimental to sport.” Note, the penalty is not for his revving experience in exchange for money, but instead because of his actions with the security when approached.

Piazza posted the video below on Instagram on Monday.

Here is the post-race penalty report from the AMA.