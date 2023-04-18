Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton is not quite out of this Monster Energy Supercross Championship fight. In Atlanta, he dominated to net his third win of this season, and when combined with off-the-podium nights for both Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac, he is back within 17 points of the championship lead with four races to go. After the win, Sexton packed up for the airport and flew to Austin, Texas to catch MotoGP road racing at the Circuit of the Americas. We found him there and asked him about the weekend.

Racer X: We see you here at MotoGP on a Sunday. What do you normally feel like on a Sunday? Are you normally beat? Tired? Sore?

Chase Sexton: This morning I woke up feeling like I raced an outdoor race, just because it was hot, well, not hot but warmer, so I felt a little dehydrated this morning. You’re a little sore and it’s hard to sleep. But overall I feel good. I definitely got more sleep here, because I flew here last night, went to sleep and got to wake up at like 8. Normally I’m getting up at 4 am to get to the airport. I actually feel a little better today than normal!

So we talked in the press conference last night, on Zoom. When you had the lead, you were thinking about how you have to finish this, you can’t throw it away. It’s crossing your mind?

Yeah, especially since, I didn’t pull the holeshot, but I got into the lead so early, I was like “I know I can do this I just need to execute the way I know I can.” It was good. I read the pit board a lot, and when I saw the 10-minute mark, I really tried to lock in. I really just wanted to get through the first set of whoops really good. That was the hardest part of the track. I felt solid and my speed was really good in the main event again.