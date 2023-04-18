The following interview is courtesy of MXLarge.com.
GasGas factory rider Jorge Prado has done is all so far in 2023. Seven moto wins from 12 starts, the red plate in MXGP for the first time in his career and now his 37th Grand Prix victory to join the great Torsten Hallman in the all-time list.
We have mentioned time and time again since the Spaniard joined the MXGP class, that we waited for this all to happen, and now, injury free Jorge Prado is showing everything we had expected. We caught up with the likeable youngster to talk about his weekend.
MXLarge: It is amazing, you win six of the first nine races and don’t get a Grand Prix win, and here you get a GP win with just one moto win, but a good day for you?
Jorge Prado: I still win in my worst weekend isn’t too bad, is it? Actually, this weekend, I didn’t really feel good on track, I didn’t have the good feeling you know, but this morning it kind of changed. I had a good sleep, I felt better on the warm-up and first moto I knew I wanted to get that start and that is what I did. Perfect start and then I had clear track, so I could get myself into a good rhythm and control the race and that is how it went. It was a pretty consistent race. The second one, the jump out of the gate wasn’t perfect, but somehow, I just pinned it in the first corner, full gas and got into first. Maxime [Renaux] was pushing there all the time, but I was good. I was feeling okay, but then Jeffrey came and somehow, I tried to change one line and Jeffrey got me and then Maxime got too close to me and went on the inside and I lost some rhythm and Maxime got away from me, but I charged back and at the end of the moto I was very close with two laps to go, but couldn’t make it happen. Enough for the GP victory. It was a pity to crash on Saturday when I was fifth, I touched with another rider, so I lost some points there, so just getting one point on Saturday, but nothing to worry about. I will get back to work and I am still not 100 percent, so I need to build and get better.
Tell me, you told me in Argentina that you had never had the red plate in MXGP. Now you are not letting go of the red plate, so your confidence must be sky high. How does that feel?
I am the guy now with the moto wins and of course, that gives you confidence, because there is a reason for that, you know. Last year was a tough year and it was a year I didn’t show my full potential, but this year, we put things into place, and we are still working on things, but I am super happy.
We have always been waiting for you to fully arrive and because of injuries that has taken a little longer, but you have clearly arrived in 2023. You always said to me, don’t be so impatient, I have two world championships and now 37 Grand Prix wins and of course that is very impressive. Do you feel like you have really arrived this year?
Yes, I mean, I won the two titles, one year nearly all the races and I moved into the 450 class with a femur injury, and this isn’t just a small injury, it is a big injury. I had to start on the 450 with that injury and I lost some races because of that, also race rhythm because of that. Later on, I broke my collarbone and that first year I was still fighting for a title and I won like five races or something. I always knew I can do it. I am also not that big of a guy and I need to still grow a little bit, because the 450 is a heavy machine and it is important to be 100 percent physical to ride a full moto in MXGP. Our second motos are brutal, the tracks are just destroyed, so you have to hold onto the bike a lot, physically be strong.
There are now four of you that look likely to battle for this year’s title, yourself, Maxime, Jeffrey, and Romain. All former World champions and all very talented. How exciting is that?
Yep, the level is high. I am happy I am racing and competing with these guys, also with Jeffrey, who has won multiple titles in the 450 class and known as the best sand rider or the fastest man on the planet and I am first in the points, you know. [A little laugh] I am also coming from injuries and stuff, so I had moments I also lost confidence and also last year in a bad situation, but here I am, I bounce back, doing what I can do, and I know I still have more to show. We are building, we still have our feet on the ground, and I think that is important, because we know the tough times. You know, I said in the press conference, one day you are winning and the next they are putting the hammer in your back, and you are laying on the ground. We just try and be our best and train as much as possible and try and do everything as best I can.
MXGP of Trentino - MXGPApril 16, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 3
|GasGas
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|9 - 1
|KTM
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|3 - 7
|Honda
|5
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|4 - 10
|GasGas
Obviously Jeffrey in that second race looked like the old Jeffrey. Does that make it more exciting, know he is getting his old speed back?
I am not worried. [Laughing] No, really, of course not, I already beat him in the past as well. Even when he was on his best level, I also beat him straight up. Some people are complaining, even riders complaining, yes, Prado is getting the starts, but once they get the starts, I also pass them from the back, so if they get some starts, yes, some other riders, they got some starts, but then they went back. The thing is, if you start first, you gotta finish first, right? When you don’t do that, it looks like you are riding bad, but it isn’t like that. Yes, Jeffrey is getting better, but I am not worried about that. I am also a good rider, with my starts, with my speed and with my fitness I [feel that I] am able to beat everyone.
You have Portugal coming up and then Spain. Last year you won Portugal and you have won a couple of times in Spain. You must be excited for those ones?
[In] 2021 I won both motos and in 2020 I was second, but coming back from an injury, but last year was not good.
A lot of the tracks coming up will maybe suit you and Maxime more than say Jeffrey?
When you say suit me and Maxime, I am not sure. I don’t think there is a track that we can’t be fast at, all of us. Like today, Jeffrey can be fast everywhere. I think today the track was the toughest for us. In the past the Yamaha’s did well on this track. I am happy we could manage to still get a win. Yes, for the upcoming tracks, Portugal is a good one for me. Spain is a good track for me, but that is my mentality going into every single track. Good starts and extend my lead, stay on two wheels. That is what I want, I just want to be healthy, I don’t want anything more.
Images courtesy of GasGas Media