It's still April, but KTM has already announced its 2024 motocross motorcycle lineup. The "regular" (non Factory Edition) bikes were all-new in 2023, so the '24 line doesn't see a ton of changes. The bikes have new suspension settings and a new look highlighted with some purple mixed into the graphics, which KTM says harkens back to the 1990s.

Anyway, KTM's press release on the bikes is below.

The Domination Continues with KTM's new Motocross Range

Sleeker, slimmer, and engineered to provide riders with unmatched levels of control, the 2023 KTM SX range of motocross superiority shot onto the podium as the most innovative and highest-performing READY TO RACE production motocross machines ever built.

As a recap, the 2023 KTM SX range debuted a completely redesigned chassis built around a hydro-formed, laser-cut, and robot-welded frame, a 2-piece polyamide reinforced aluminum subframe, and a hollow, die-cast aluminum swingarm.

Designed and constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex, the frame provides exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability at speed.

For 2024, the KTM SX and SX-F range retains these advancements, with the addition of renewed suspension settings focused on improving bike balance and comfort. These improvements are also significantly noticeable when it comes to cornering agility.

At the rear, a WP XACT rear shock provides advanced damping characteristics for unsurpassed traction and energy absorption, while up front, the 48 mm WP XACT front fork provides improved bottoming-out resistance and damping and allows the fork to stay lower and more planted on initial acceleration after a hard landing.