Just four rounds to go in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and on tonight’s PulpMX Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works, we’ll have Kris Keefer back in-studio to talk about the Atlanta SX and more. Joining him will be friend of the show from Michelin, Randy Richardson to talk about being the FMIP, being let down by others, and more.

Cooper Webb made up a point on his rival for the championship and it’s always good to catch up to Webb to talk SX and more. We’ll have Coop calling in to talk shop and more.

Honda’s Colt Nichols is back from injury and riding pretty well these days. Nichols scored a top ten in Georgia and will join us to talk about that, his thoughts on his first year on red, what he’s going to do this summer, and more.

Jordon Smith ended up on the box in the ATL and outside of a couple of races, has had a good season in his first for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. We’ll have Jordon on tonight to talk about the race, his season, that stacked team he’s on, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you'll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PDT/8PM EDT and we'll be streaming on Youtube and Racer X Facebook.

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

