Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 13th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Atlanta Supercross was the seventh 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the 13th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Check out the post-race videos for the Atlanta Supercross.

atlanta Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class