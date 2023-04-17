Watch: Atlanta Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results
April 17, 2023 12:00pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the 13th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Atlanta Supercross was the seventh 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the 13th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Check out the post-race videos for the Atlanta Supercross.
atlanta Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX East Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
SMX Insider Post Race Show - Atlanta 2023
Our Racer X Post-Race Reaction
Overall Results
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|17:03.393
|11 Laps
|1:30.079
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jordon Smith
|17:11.625
|+8.232
|1:30.189
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|17:17.972
|+14.579
|1:30.918
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|17:21.644
|+18.251
|1:31.226
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Max Anstie
|17:36.022
|+32.629
|1:32.694
|Newbury, England
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross
Atlanta - 450SX Main EventApril 15, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|22:46.740
|15 Laps
|1:28.244
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Justin Barcia
|22:53.746
|+7.006
|1:28.631
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|22:57.946
|+11.206
|1:29.200
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Cooper Webb
|23:04.668
|+17.928
|1:30.043
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|23:07.145
|+20.405
|1:30.177
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|177
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|132
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|122
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|120
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|115
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|292
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|286
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|275
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|238