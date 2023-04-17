Results Archive
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Atlanta Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

April 17, 2023 12:00pm | by:
Watch: Atlanta Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 13th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Atlanta Supercross was the seventh 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the 13th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Check out the post-race videos for the Atlanta Supercross.

atlanta Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX East Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

SMX Insider Post Race Show - Atlanta 2023

Our Racer X Post-Race Reaction

Overall Results

Supercross

Atlanta - 250SX East Main Event

April 15, 2023
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 17:03.39311 Laps1:30.079 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Jordon Smith 17:11.625+8.2321:30.189 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Haiden Deegan 17:17.972+14.5791:30.918 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda
17:21.644+18.2511:31.226 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Max Anstie 17:36.022+32.6291:32.694 Newbury, England United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

Atlanta - 450SX Main Event

April 15, 2023
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 22:46.74015 Laps1:28.244 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Justin Barcia 22:53.746+7.0061:28.631 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
3Ken Roczen 22:57.946+11.2061:29.200 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4Cooper Webb 23:04.668+17.9281:30.043 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Eli Tomac 23:07.145+20.4051:30.177 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia177
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States132
3Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom122
4Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States120
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States115
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States292
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States286
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States275
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States239
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany238
Full Standings

Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now