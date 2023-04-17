At the 2023 Atlanta Supercross, Hunter Lawrence did what he has done at every just about every race so far in the 250SX East Region: got out front early and rode home with a win. The #96 had one close call in the main event, where he almost got bucked off his machine, but otherwise he rode well en route to claiming his sixth win (of seven races so far) and his 11th career 250SX main event win. Hunter has now claimed back-to-back wins in Atlanta Motor Speedway.

After the race, Lawrence spoke to the media in the post-race press conference. Tom Journet and I caught up to Lawrence afterward, so we threw in that text at the bottom of the press conference text.

Note: Lawrence has a 45-point lead on P2 (now Haiden Deegan) in the standings. If he has a 52-point gap by the end of the race next weekend, he will clinch the 250SX East Region title early. That will be something to watch for during the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown.

Hunter, six of seven, man. We talked about it on the broadcast. Just your journey. Salt Lake City [in 2020] was the first time we saw you. You were just getting your feet wet and learning. But the transformation you’ve made. We talked about Johnny O [O’Mara, trainer] and what you’ve gone through. How does it feel now to be where you’re at where it’s clicking and everything is intact and you’ve won six of seven races this year. how does that feel?

Hunter Lawrence: It feels really good. The sport’s so tough, the lows are unimaginably low, and so are the highs. It’s tough. When you’re struggling and in the trenches, you feel like you’re never gonna get it. But when you have it, you feel like you’re never going to lose it. So it’s cool, the sport is interesting and that’s why we’re emotionally invested in it. It’s good to enjoy these moments cause you work so hard for them. You need to look back at it and remember when you’re leaving the track going 10-12 or something at outdoors, and you’re like trying to say, “We did this good, we did that good.” You’re trying to find the positive, but in reality, you sucked. [Laughs]