Prado and Adamo get their first GP Win of the Season in Trentino

PIETRAMURATA (Trentino) – What an amazing weekend achieved in Pietramurata for the MXGP of Trentino.

The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship offered an electric atmosphere with a large number of fans coming to cheer on the riders throughout the whole weekend. The noise, the cheers and the show were outstanding in what would be an iconic Grand Prix.

At the end of the day it was Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who won his first Grand Prix of the season in MXGP in front of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Maxime Renaux for a back-to-back podium. Third was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings who won his first race of the season and displayed some strong riding.

In MX2, it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo who won a GP for the first time of his career in front of his teammate Liam Everts who also experienced his first MX2 podium. Third on the podium was the Red Plate holder Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts.

MXGP

In the MXGP Race 1 in Pietramurata, Jorge Prado took the FOX Holeshot and kept going with the lead. Prado displayed a strong and composed race to win by a good margin.

The start of the race was marked by a big crash involving many riders including Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings, Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer. The incident hindered their chances to score maximum points in race 1. In the end, Seewer had to settle for 16th place while Febvre finished 12th.

Behind Prado were Team HRC’s Ruben Fernandez and MRT Racing Team Beta’s Ben Watson 2nd and 3rd after lap 1. Unfortunately for Watson, after a great start he couldn’t hang on to the top 10 in the end as he settled for 11th but still earned good points.

Fernandez looked very comfortable as he got close to Prado over three laps. After that, the Spaniard looked to settle for the 2nd place but Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Maxime Renaux had other plans. Renaux went 6th after lap 1 but looked determined to chase after the top points. He overtook Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini on lap 1 and then battled with De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturel between lap 5 and 10. Paturel who started very well was not ready to give up his 3rd place easily but eventually had to concede to Renaux on lap 10. Renaux went on to get closer and closer to Fernandez and finally pounced 2 laps before the end to reach 2nd. Fernandez settled for 3rd.