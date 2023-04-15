Speedway Layout
When the riders of Monster Energy AMA Supercross convene in Georgia this weekend, it’ll be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, which means they’ll be racing on a much different style of track than normal. Instead of building a track within the confines of the stadium, the track crew has an extremely large amount of space, and dirt, to work with, which means the track will be much longer and able to lend itself to unique obstacles. It probably won’t cause much of a shakeup in the results, but it’s going to be fun watching the boys do battle in this unique format. -Aaron Hansel
Return Fire
If Cooper Webb had a plan in place for Glendale, things didn’t unfold accordingly. The former champ went 2-5-4 to net fourth overall, which handed a seven-point advantage to championship leader Eli Tomac. There’s still a lot of racing left (five races, to be exact), so no need for Webb to whack the panic button, but giving up big chunks as the season is entering the homestretch isn’t ideal, either. Webb needs to get some of those points back this weekend if he’s going to keep his championship scenario healthy. -Hansel
Progress
Chase Sexton needed a win in Glendale to start clawing his way back into the battle for the title. Well, he didn’t get it, but his riding was fantastic. His speed in the second race, which he won, was incredible! And most importantly, he also managed to avoid the costly mistakes that have been plaguing him all year, which is big. We’ll see if he can carry the progress he made in Glendale into Atlanta and come away with a win. -Hansel
Trending Up
Things have been so exciting at the front that you may have missed the steady improvement Adam Cianciarulo has been exhibiting lately. In Glendale he finished sixth, matching a season-best finish (Indianapolis), and he’s been well within the top ten after missing two races with a wrist injury. Considering his recent upward climb, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Cianciarulo in the top five in Atlanta. -Hansel
Back East
With the racing heading back east, the 250SX East Region will resume racing in Atlanta after being off for two races. Hunter Lawrence is sporting a 35-point lead over Nate Thrasher in second, so don’t expect any drama for the championship lead, but things are pretty tight behind Lawrence. Thrasher leads Haiden Deegan by just five points, who holds a mere two-point advantage over Jeremy Martin in fourth. To make matters even more interesting, Max Anstie, who’s been great this season, is only five points back of Martin in fifth. With the points that tight, we could see a big shakeup in Atlanta! -Hansel
Max Bounce
As mentioned above, Anstie has been fantastic this season. The Firepower Honda rider has three podiums this season, and before Detroit, hadn’t finished outside of the top five. Well, that changed in Detroit when Anstie finally had a bad night and DNF’d after crashing early. Look for Anstie to bounce back with another top-five, and quite possibly a podium, in Atlanta. -Hansel
Heat Race Shenanigans
In case you’ve been living under a gigantic pile of old bent-up spokes, there was a bit of controversy in the heat race between Jordon Smith and Deegan in their heat race in Detroit. Deegan seemed to race Smith extra hard, especially for a heat race, and Smith ended up crashing and later, not being able to transfer to the main out of the LCQ. It seems pretty unlikely anything like that will happen again, but you know if Smith and Deegan find themselves battling for the lead in a heat race again, you’ll be watching extra closely! -Hansel
Natural Lighting
This weekend is not only at a speedway, but also a daytime race, which means they will be racing under the light provided by mother nature. It also means East Coast fans do not have to stay up until 1:00 a.m. to see the conclusion of the 450 main like in Glendale. Of course, this means the riders need to start their day earlier, and the track crew will be battling the hot Georgia sun baking the track all day. But at least the fans get a nice leisurely Saturday and an early bedtime. -Sarah Whitmore
- Supercross
AtlantaSaturday, April 15
All Together Now
Justin Barcia has been very fast as of late, even putting in heaters to be the fastest rider in the main event multiple times. But one fast lap does not win main events. When does Barcia put it all together? A good start and fast lap times for the entire main? Could ATL be where he finally gets a win in 2023? -Whitmore
Brotherly Love
The Lawrence brothers have been in a class of their own this year, so much so that they have to battle each other from different coasts! Heading into Seattle they were tied on career wins when Jett won there, and once more in Glendale. Can Hunter keep his streak going in Atlanta to catch back up to his brother, or will someone else be able to sneak in a win? -Whitmore