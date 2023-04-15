Progress

Chase Sexton needed a win in Glendale to start clawing his way back into the battle for the title. Well, he didn’t get it, but his riding was fantastic. His speed in the second race, which he won, was incredible! And most importantly, he also managed to avoid the costly mistakes that have been plaguing him all year, which is big. We’ll see if he can carry the progress he made in Glendale into Atlanta and come away with a win. -Hansel

Trending Up

Things have been so exciting at the front that you may have missed the steady improvement Adam Cianciarulo has been exhibiting lately. In Glendale he finished sixth, matching a season-best finish (Indianapolis), and he’s been well within the top ten after missing two races with a wrist injury. Considering his recent upward climb, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Cianciarulo in the top five in Atlanta. -Hansel

Back East

With the racing heading back east, the 250SX East Region will resume racing in Atlanta after being off for two races. Hunter Lawrence is sporting a 35-point lead over Nate Thrasher in second, so don’t expect any drama for the championship lead, but things are pretty tight behind Lawrence. Thrasher leads Haiden Deegan by just five points, who holds a mere two-point advantage over Jeremy Martin in fourth. To make matters even more interesting, Max Anstie, who’s been great this season, is only five points back of Martin in fifth. With the points that tight, we could see a big shakeup in Atlanta! -Hansel