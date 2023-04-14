Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway tomorrow. Our man Phil Nicoletti is still recovering from his dislocated wrist but we're back to racing 250SX East anyway. Phil is keeping a keen eye on the series though and always keeps the stove ready for some hot takes, So, if you have questions about the race this weekend, you can get your questions answered if you just send an email to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Philthy, I was blown away with the recent article about KTM's new US headquarters as well as seeing their addition of the hospitality semi. Have you ever seen this level of commitment within the industry? I am sure the Factory teams have some nice digs, but KTM kind of said "hold my beer" on this one. It appears to me that they are here to stay and are demonstrating a dominant stance within the industry. It's nice to see. What did you think when you saw this stuff? Heal up Quick (the vid of that pin removal was gross). One of your many fans from Western NY,

Shitbird

Shitbird,

I did get a personal tour of the new KTM hospitality rig. It certainly does bring that F1 feel to the sport. It is so badass to see. Everyone is wondering about the health of our sport. But you look at the gains KTM is making in US with the new headquarters and semi, it looks to be very, very well. Their presence in MotoGP also shows they are wide Clyde. KTM’s commitment to two wheels is unreal. I believe you will soon see most factory hospitality trucks get to that level here soon. If I had to guess at the next factory to potentially do this, it would be Kawasaki. They have a serious budget as well. They all do, but I feel Kawi ranks near the top. Factories compete with each other when it comes to hospitality. For some teams, making sponsors and crew comfortable is a big selling point. A hospitality truck like that makes it a “home away from home” type of feel.