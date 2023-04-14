The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, April 15, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. This race will be the 13th round of the 2023 season and will be the sixth 250SX East Region event of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Atlanta Supercross “night show” beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Sunday re-air of the Atlanta Supercross night show that will happen at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT.

The fifth round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action this weekend in Italy. The MXGP of Trentino will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.