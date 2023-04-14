Results Archive
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Supercross, GNCC, and MXGP

How to Watch Supercross, GNCC, and MXGP

April 14, 2023 11:45am
by:

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, April 15, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. This race will be the 13th round of the 2023 season and will be the sixth 250SX East Region event of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Atlanta Supercross “night show” beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Sunday re-air of the Atlanta Supercross night show that will happen at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT.

The fifth round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action this weekend in Italy. The MXGP of Trentino will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Trentino

     Sunday, April 16
    Pietramurata
    Trentino IT Italy
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      April 15 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      April 15 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 16 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 16 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 16 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 16 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 16 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 16 - 11:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2023 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States274
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States267
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States249
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany217
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States216
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia151
2Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States116
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States111
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States109
5Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom104
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States98
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States92
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States85
4Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States69
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States64
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States83
2Ruy Barbosa Chile81
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States78
4Lyndon Snodgrass Australia75
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States74
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States104
2Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States87
3Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States83
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States81
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States63
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand110
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States94
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States92
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada75
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States66
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain155
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands134
3Maxime Renaux France131
4Romain Febvre France129
5Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa101
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium159
2Thibault Benistant France139
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands136
4Andrea Adamo Italy131
5Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands112
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Atlanta Supercross

Atlanta Supercross Race Center

Atlanta Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

Atlanta - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

April 15, 2023
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
30Jo Shimoda
New Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
50Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI United States Suzuki RM-Z250
57Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Atlanta - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 15, 2023
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

2023 GNCC Numbers

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Trentino

TIMETABLE

MXGP ENTRY LIST

MX2 ENTRY LIST

EMX125 ENTRY LIST

EMX250 ENTRY LIST

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV

OTHER INFO

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Atlanta Motor Speedway 
Address: 1500 Tara Pl
Hampton, GA 30228

Practice & Qualifying — 9:30 pam. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Address: 1217 Moree Road
Society Hill, SC 29593

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

TICKETS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Atlanta Supercross.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2023 Atlanta Supercross layout.
The 2023 Atlanta Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The 2023 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC track map.
The 2023 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC track map. GNCC Racing

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of Supercross Live

Check out the track preview Donnie "Roto Moto" Southers did with Josh Cartwright:

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Atlanta Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Atlanta, Georgia.

Saturday, April 15, 2023

2023 Atlanta SX Schedule
2023 Atlanta SX Schedule AMA

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, April 14, Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Society Hill, South Carolina.

Friday, April 14

  • 9:00am: Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm: ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
  • 12:00am

Saturday, April 15

  • 6:00am: Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am: Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am: 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am: 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am: Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35am: Amateur ATV Registration
  • 10:05am: Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am: Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm: Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pm: Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm: ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
  • 6:00pm – 7:30pm: Fishing Tournament
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm: Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00am: Gates Close

Sunday, April 16

  • 6:00am: Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am: Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am: Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • 8:05am – 9:30am: Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm: Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm: Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm: Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now