Old names in new places dominated the storylines in 2022. Eli Tomac’s move from Kawasaki to Yamaha, Jason Anderson’s move from Husqvarna to Kawasaki, and Malcolm Stewart’s move from Yamaha to Husqvarna created the final top three in last year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross standings. That was definitely the story of 2022. Most top riders sign multi-year deals, so there wasn’t much silly season movement for 2023. However, a ton of deals are up for ‘24, and with the successful team switches of ’22 still fresh in mind, don’t be surprised to see more moves in the paddock.

We could try to report all the news and rumors here, but the most accurate way to show the landscape is to literally tell you what riders have expiring contracts in 2023. Rumors are one thing but often the first thing you hear doesn’t end up being the final answer.

This List of free agents is quite extensive. In fact, of the top 450 factory riders, only Adam Cianciarulo and Christian Craig, who signed multi-year deals that began in 2023, started this season with 2024 deals in place. That’s it! The rest? Well, check The List.

450 Class:

Eli Tomac: Eli is essentially series-to-series and year-to-year now with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. He first planned to only race Monster Energy AMA Supercross this season, but he’s feeling good and has decided to rejoin the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and try to defend his 450 National Championship, plus race the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) events in September. It’s good news to see Eli stick around for the rest of this year.

However, racing to the end of ’23 begs the question for 2024. Will Eli choose to race again? Maybe another supercross-only deal? This is a massive, massive silly season puzzle piece.