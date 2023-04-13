Eastbound we go, back to Atlanta Motor Speedway for round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. These speedway rounds are very unique. The tracks are faster, more open, and have long straightaways versus the tight back and forth we often see. Those long straightaways bring passing opportunities as there’s no reason for anyone to be following with that much runway. The open layout also gives the track builders infinite opportunity for creativity in how to construct the rhythm sections. Want more whoops? No problem. Want to build the biggest triples of the season? Say less. While I don’t love the loss of stadium spectacle, it’s hard to argue the upside that speedways bring to the tracks themselves.
The 2023 edition’s start is a bit different than we are used to. It runs parallel to the speedway but in the opposite direction as the speedway would utilize for a car race. The first corner bends into a long, 180-degree left and immediately into a rhythm section. It looks to be set up for an on-off, triple, and then up and over the finish line jump. Another double follows the finish line before bending left.
An over/under bridge tabletop is the only obstacle on this short straightaway before bending right onto what-would-be pit lane.
This straightaway should see a few different options, but I like how it’s set up for a 2-3-4 variation before jumping into a few small whoops. That option allows riders to stick to the inside in the prior corner and build speed as the section progresses.
There is a long, flat 180 at the far end of the speedway (nearest turn one of the oval) that leads into a big double on the actual speedway itself. That sends riders into a switchback set of 180s that will probably be mostly follow-the-leader on the insides.
Exiting the 180, there is a snaking section of doubles that winds under the bridge. Riders will try to “straighten” this snaking section, allowing for the most momentum possible. After going through the over/under bridge, riders navigate a sand section before crossing the start diagonally.
A single jump sends riders into another sand section and watch for riders to absolutely send it here. The main focus is finding a bump that allows a smooth landing and continued momentum.
Next up is an elevated 90-degree right hand corner, followed by a small double and a left hand 90 that leads riders down pit lane. A big step up double greets riders exiting the corner (same section of the speedway as Cameron McAdoo’s huge crash in 2021) and then four single jumps that will likely be tripled at minimum.
A 180 left brings riders back from the far side of the speedway and into a rhythm section. This rhythm will be interesting as there are 10 jumps that are mostly the same. Riders will be able to get a bit creative here, putting triples together.
A slight bend to the left meets a wall jump, designed to slow the track down. As riders accelerate down the backside, there is the first set of two SX whoop sections there to greet them. Exiting these with speed will matter as there is a fast straightaway (down the start backwards) right after the last whoop.
That straight bends into a tight 180 right and immediately into another set of SX whoops. These whoops have proven critical in prior years and are very similar to the setup in 2021 (albeit the opposite direction).
Exiting the whoops dumps riders back into the first corner and on their way to lap two.
- Supercross
AtlantaSaturday, April 15
Who’s Hot
Eli. Tomac. He has been lights out at Glendale and made good on that trend again on Saturday. He now holds a seven-point lead in the title fight.
Justin Barcia is much better than I expected in 2023. I didn’t really have any set expectation, to be fair, but he is a very good version of himself right now.
Chase Sexton can be the best rider in this class when things are clicking. His race two win in Arizona was evidence of that. His mistakes are well chronicled, though.
Jett Lawrence finally broke the Triple Crown jinx with a 1-3-1 for the overall win. I would guess there was a lot of outward downplaying of the significance going in, but I can tell you, there was a distinct sigh of relief on the podium.
RJ Hampshire racked up another runner-up finish, winning race two along the way. He’s dealing with a freakazoid talent in Jett, but his 2023 consistency and pace are nothing to sneeze at.
Levi Kitchen continues to develop, lining himself up to be a legitimate title threat moving forward.
Enzo Lopes has become a top five mainstay and finds himself in a war for third in this championship.
Who’s Not
Stilez Robertson had a huge crash in race one and has a broken a bone in his leg.
Christian Craig crashed hard during practice, suffering an elbow injury and possibly more.
Jason Anderson is still looking for that elusive 2023 race win. His faceplant at Glendale did not help.
Bold Predictions
Mitch Payton encases Jo Shimoda in bubble wrap as he makes his return to Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Nate Thrasher waltzes into Atlanta Motor Speedway like Vince McMahon into a WWE ring.
My Picks
250
Hunter
Nate
Max
450
Eli
Coop
Chase