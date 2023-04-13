Results Archive
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Full Schedule

Atlanta Supercross is a Day Race, Here is the Schedule

April 13, 2023 10:35am | by:
Atlanta Supercross is a Day Race, Here is the Schedule

This weekend’s 13th round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. This weekend’s race will also be the seventh 250SX East Region race of the season and will be the second speedway race of the year after the eighth-round visit to Daytona International Speedway.

But you will want to set the DVR earlier than usual, as the Atlanta Supercross will race during the day. Also note that the race airs on NBC this weekend. Note, the Nashville Supercross (April 29) is also a day race—we will provide more information on that race when it comes close to that weekend.

What you need to know the most for Atlanta: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

Friday’s press day riding session has already been canceled due to expected rain but we will swing by the pits to check in with a handful of riders.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on NBC and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

Opening ceremonies will kick off the night program at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT and heat races begin just after 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. The 250SX main event will take place at 4:52 p.m. EDT/1:52 p.m. PDT and the 450SX main event will take place at 5:26 p.m. EDT/2:26 p.m. PDT.

Supercross TV Schedule

Below is the full race day schedule.

Note: all times local to Atlanta, Georgia.

2023 Atlanta SX schedule
2023 Atlanta SX schedule AMA
Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now