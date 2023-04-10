Watch: Glendale Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results
April 10, 2023 12:05pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the 12th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Glendale Supercross was the sixth 250SX West Region event of the season and was also the 12th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). It was the third and final Triple Crown event of the season. The Glendale Supercross was also a Supercross Futures event, as KTM's Julien Beaumer took the main event win.
Check out the post-race videos for the Glendale Supercross.
Glendale Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX West Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
SMX Insider Post Race Show - Glendale 2023
Our Racer X Post-Race Reaction
Overall Results
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|7:43.326
|7 Laps
|1:00.557
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|7:47.249
|+3.923
|1:00.807
|Bakersfield, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|7:50.732
|+7.406
|1:00.910
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Casey Cochran
|8:02.187
|+18.861
|1:01.965
|Portsmouth, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Mark Fineis
|8:02.807
|+19.481
|1:02.514
|Indianapolis, IN
|GasGas MC 250F
Supercross
Glendale - 250SX WestApril 8, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 3 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|2 - 1 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|3 - 2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT United States
|4 - 4 - 5
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul Brazil
|7 - 5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross
Glendale - 450SXApril 8, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 2 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|4 - 1 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|3 - 6 - 2
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|2 - 5 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|5 - 3 - 5
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|153
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|127
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|101
|4
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|101
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|100
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|274
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|267
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|249
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|217
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|216