Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

April 10, 2023 9:30am


Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 12 (of 17) — Glendale Supercross — State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

Supercross

Glendale - 250SX Futures

April 8, 2023
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States United States KTM 250 SX-F
2Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States United States Kawasaki KX250
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Mark Fineis Mark Fineis Indianapolis, IN United States United States GasGas MC 250F
6Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States United States Honda CRF250R
7Blake Gardner Blake Gardner Canyon Country, CA United States United States Kawasaki KX250
8Jaxon Pascal Jaxon Pascal Hudson, CO United States United States Honda CRF250R
9Slade Varola Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250
10Lux Turner Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Glendale - 250SX West

April 8, 2023
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 3 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States2 - 1 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States United States3 - 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
4Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States United States4 - 4 - 5 GasGas MC 250F
5Enzo Lopes Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Brazil7 - 5 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
6Derek Kelley Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States United States5 - 8 - 7 KTM 250 SX-F
7Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States United States6 - 7 - 12 Honda CRF250R
8Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States18 - 6 - 6 KTM 250 SX-F
9Robbie Wageman Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States United States9 - 15 - 8 Suzuki RM-Z250
10Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States United States13 - 9 - 10 Suzuki RM-Z250
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed his 12th career 250SX main event win.
Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed his 12th career 250SX main event win. Align Media
The Glendale Supercross Triple Crown 250SX overall podium: Jett Lawrence (center, first overall), RJ Hampshire (left, second overall), and Levi Kitchen (right, third overall).
The Glendale Supercross Triple Crown 250SX overall podium: Jett Lawrence (center, first overall), RJ Hampshire (left, second overall), and Levi Kitchen (right, third overall). Align Media
Supercross

Glendale - 450SX

April 8, 2023
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 2 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States4 - 1 - 3 Honda CRF450R
3Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States3 - 6 - 2 GasGas MC 450F
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States2 - 5 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
5Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany5 - 3 - 5 Suzuki RM-Z450
6Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States United States7 - 7 - 7 Kawasaki KX450SR
7Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States9 - 9 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
8Colt Nichols
Colt Nichols		 Muskogee, OK United States United States8 - 8 - 8 Honda CRF450R
9Dean Wilson Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom United Kingdom10 - 10 - 9 Honda CRF450R
10Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States6 - 4 - 21 Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Eli Tomac (Yamaha) claimed his 51st career 450SX main event win.
Eli Tomac (Yamaha) claimed his 51st career 450SX main event win. Align Media
The Glendale Supercross Triple Crown 450SX overall podium: Eli Tomac (center, first overall), Chase Sexton (right, second overall), and Justin Barcia (left, third overall).
The Glendale Supercross Triple Crown 450SX overall podium: Eli Tomac (center, first overall), Chase Sexton (right, second overall), and Justin Barcia (left, third overall). Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia153
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States127
3Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States101
4Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States101
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil100
6Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States99
7Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States86
8Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States85
9Cole Thompson Brigden, ON Canada71
10Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States70
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States274
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States267
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States249
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany217
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States216
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States212
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States196
8Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States150
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States139
10Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States127
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia151
2Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States116
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States111
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States109
5Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom104
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States92
7Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States88
8Tom Vialle France84
9Coty Schock Dover, DE United States72
10Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States67
Full Standings

FIM Motocross world Championshio (mxgp)

Round 3 (of 19) — MXGP of Switzerland

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium139
2Kay De Wolf Netherlands118
3Thibault Benistant France114
4Andrea Adamo Italy109
5Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands99
6Simon Laengenfelder Germany95
7Kevin Horgmo Norway80
8Liam Everts Belgium79
9Lucas Coenen Belgium67
10Jan Pancar Slovenia54
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain135
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands116
3Romain Febvre France107
4Maxime Renaux France106
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands89
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa87
7Ruben Fernandez Spain81
8Mattia Guadagnini Italy67
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland63
10Alberto Forato Italy61
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 5 (of 8) — Pearl’s Pond Farm — Arvonia, Virginia

Overall Results

1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
2. Angus Riordan (KTM)
3. Lyndon Snodgrass (Kaw)
4. Layne Michael (GG)
5. Ruy Barbosa (Hon)
6. Cody Barnes (Hon)
7. Dominick Morse (Hsq)
8. Jason Tino (Hsq)
9. Chase Colville (Kaw)
10. Ben Nelko (KTM)

Johnny Girroir (KTM) 
Johnny Girroir (KTM)  Shan Moore

Pro 1 (122cc – Open)

Screen Shot 2023-04-10 at 9.50.56 AM
Screen Shot 2023-04-10 at 9.50.56 AM Mitch Kendra

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through Round 4 (of 12)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States98
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States92
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States85
4Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States69
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States64
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States55
7Josh Strang Inverell Australia53
8Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States43
9Ruy Barbosa Chile40
10Lyndon Snodgrass Australia38
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States83
2Ruy Barbosa Chile81
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States78
4Lyndon Snodgrass Australia75
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States74
6Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand73
7Mason Semmens Australia59
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States56
9Grant Davis 48
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States47
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States104
2Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States87
3Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States83
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States81
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States63
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States62
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States58
8Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States38
9Landon Lynn 16
10Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States13
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand110
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States94
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States92
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada75
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States66
6Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States58
7Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States54
8Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States51
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States28
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States23
Full Standings

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
