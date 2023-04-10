Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 12 (of 17) — Glendale Supercross — State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona
Supercross
Glendale - 250SX FuturesApril 8, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ United States
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA United States
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC United States
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA United States
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Mark Fineis
|Indianapolis, IN United States
|GasGas MC 250F
|6
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA United States
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Blake Gardner
|Canyon Country, CA United States
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Jaxon Pascal
|Hudson, CO United States
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Slade Varola
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Lux Turner
|Gardnerville, NV United States
|KTM 250 SX-F
Supercross
Glendale - 250SX WestApril 8, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 3 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|2 - 1 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|3 - 2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT United States
|4 - 4 - 5
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul Brazil
|7 - 5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA United States
|5 - 8 - 7
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX United States
|6 - 7 - 12
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|18 - 6 - 6
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA United States
|9 - 15 - 8
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA United States
|13 - 9 - 10
|Suzuki RM-Z250
Supercross
Glendale - 450SXApril 8, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 2 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|4 - 1 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|3 - 6 - 2
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|2 - 5 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|5 - 3 - 5
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL United States
|7 - 7 - 7
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|9 - 9 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK United States
|8 - 8 - 8
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland United Kingdom
|10 - 10 - 9
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|6 - 4 - 21
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|153
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|127
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|101
|4
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|101
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|100
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|99
|7
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|86
|8
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|85
|9
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|71
|10
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|70
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|274
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|267
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|249
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|217
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|216
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|212
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|196
|8
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|150
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|139
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|127
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|151
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|116
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|111
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|109
|5
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|104
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|92
|7
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|88
|8
|Tom Vialle
|84
|9
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|72
|10
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|67
FIM Motocross world Championshio (mxgp)
Round 3 (of 19) — MXGP of Switzerland
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|139
|2
|Kay De Wolf
|118
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|114
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|109
|5
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|99
|6
|Simon Laengenfelder
|95
|7
|Kevin Horgmo
|80
|8
|Liam Everts
|79
|9
|Lucas Coenen
|67
|10
|Jan Pancar
|54
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|135
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|116
|3
|Romain Febvre
|107
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|106
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|89
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|87
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|81
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|67
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|63
|10
|Alberto Forato
|61
US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 5 (of 8) — Pearl’s Pond Farm — Arvonia, Virginia
Overall Results
1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
2. Angus Riordan (KTM)
3. Lyndon Snodgrass (Kaw)
4. Layne Michael (GG)
5. Ruy Barbosa (Hon)
6. Cody Barnes (Hon)
7. Dominick Morse (Hsq)
8. Jason Tino (Hsq)
9. Chase Colville (Kaw)
10. Ben Nelko (KTM)
Pro 1 (122cc – Open)
Other Championship Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Through Round 4 (of 12)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|98
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|92
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|85
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|69
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|64
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|55
|7
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|53
|8
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|43
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|40
|10
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|38
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|83
|2
|Ruy Barbosa
|81
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|78
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|75
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|74
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|73
|7
|Mason Semmens
|59
|8
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|56
|9
|Grant Davis
|48
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|47
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|104
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|87
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|83
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|81
|5
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|63
|6
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|62
|7
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|58
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|38
|9
|Landon Lynn
|16
|10
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|13
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|110
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|94
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|66
|6
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|58
|7
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|54
|8
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|51
|9
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|28
|10
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|23
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Championship Standings
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins