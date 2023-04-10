Christian Craig, Stilez Robertson Updates
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Christian Craig had been consistent in his first full 450 season, but a crash early in the day in the whoops section during the Glendale Supercross has set back that campaign back. Craig crashed in the whoops during free practice, was attended to by the Alpinestars medical crew, and went to a local hospital.
"Rough day in AZ. Ended up going down early in first practice. Dislocated hip and dislocated elbow. Was able to get them both put back in at hospital. My elbow is also broke so will be getting surgery on that once the swelling goes down. Appreciate everyone that has reached out- including lots of the guys I race every weekend. And thanks to everyone who was at the hospital with me while @_paigecraig hopped on a flight as well as the mobile medical team for taking care of me. Unfortunately, this is part of the sport and I'll heal up to be ready asap"
Obviously, no timetable yet for Craig's return.
In the first 250SX race of the night, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Stilez Robertson was involved in a crash that resulted in a red flag restart. Unfortunately, that resulted in a broken leg for Stilez.
"Not the night I was expecting. I qualified p7 but felt really good on the bike and was excited for the night show. Got some wheel spin on the 3 in and came up a little short and got off balanced and ended up crashing but was fine….then the next thing I know I’m getting pile driven by like four bikes 🤦🏻♂️ as soon as that happen I felt my ankle/leg get really hot so I went to get up and get off the track and my ankle just straight gave out and I fell down. Huge shoutout to everyone reaching out to me and all the medics at the track and also @hayleynewcomb for taking care of me. Headed to Colorado in the morning to get surgery scheduled and hopefully knock that out and get on the road to recovery. Sorry to let everyone down. It’s been hard on me but I know at the end of the day it’ll all be worth it. Thanks to the @starracingyamaha team for the support! We will be back!"
Also, Australia's Hayden Mellross returned to the U.S. after a few seasons spent exclusively back home, in a plan to contest the final six rounds of the supercross season. Mellross looked good in practice but unfortunately went down on the final laps of the last qualifying session. That resulted in a red flag in that practice session for the Alpinestars Medics could help him off the track. We haven't received official word on Mellross, but he appeared to have suffered a lower leg/ankle/foot injury.
Get well soon to everyone who went down in Glendale!