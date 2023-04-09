Unfortunately, the day started rough as Christian Craig crashed hard in the whoops in free practice. The end result was a dislocated hip and some damage to his elbow which of course put him out for the night of racing but will also keep him sidelined for some time. A tough blow as Craig was really working into his stride in the back half of this season.

As for the championship fight, neither Tomac nor Webb put it P1 in qualifying as once again Chase Sexton found the top of the board. Sexton entered Glendale 22 points down in the championship which all but puts him too far out, but if he could win Glendale, it at least would be a talking point of if he could sneak back into this thing. Still though, the focused seemed to be firmly on Tomac and Webb heading into the night show.

Wouldn’t you know it, Tomac and Webb ended up 1-2 after the first lap of the first race with Webb having to do the chasing. A small gap that Tomac had opened up on the first few laps ended up being the difference as Webb continued to close down slowly with Justin Barcia also bearing down on him, but Tomac kept that gap steady. The closest it got was just over a second as Webb looked to make a run on the last few laps, but Tomac pulled it back out to 1.5 seconds as the flag waved.

The second race ended up being a freight train of six riders with Chase Sexton leading Tomac, Roczen, Anderson, Webb, and Barcia. It felt the whole time like battling would materialize but the only thing that happened was Webb passing Anderson just for Anderson to pass him back and then Barcia passing Webb just for Webb to pass him back. Sexton won the race giving Tomac a two-point lead in the overall heading into the final race of the night.

The final race of the evening saw Tomac nearly grab the holeshot, but it was actually Colt Nichols crossing the line first. Tomac and Barcia both got by Nichols quickly into first and second and the chase was on between the two of them. Even with Chase Sexton settling into third place behind them, it was still just Tomac and Barcia running nearly nose-to-tail for the entire 12 minutes. Unfortunately for Barcia, he just couldn’t quite get close enough in the end and Tomac would cross the line first to win the final race, overall, and sole possession of the red plate.

“The key was the starts for me,” said Tomac. “The way this track raced, it was very important to be up front, as it is every race, but this one in particular. It was really high speed. It was one of the drier, more hard-packed tracks that we’ve had in a long time. It was cool. It was a changeup. All three motos were pretty solid there. Had a lot of pressure in moto one and in moto three for the ones I won. And obviously Chase rode really good there in moto two. This was good for me. My first two Triple Crowns this year were not good at all. I crashed in both those events. I came into the day just focused on trying not to crash in one of these motos.”