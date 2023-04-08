Results Archive
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Arenacross
Lexington
GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Arnaud Tonus
  2. Paul Haberland
  3. Alain Schafer
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. David Braceras
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Main Event 2
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event 2
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
South Central Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier at Three Palms Postponed

April 8, 2023 8:00am | by:
The following press release is from MX Sports:

Competition Bulletin 2023-10: South Central Area Qualifier at Three Palms Postponed

TO: 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Participants

FROM: MX Sports

DATE: April 7, 2023

SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2023-10:

South Central Area Qualifier at Three Palms Postponed

The South Central Area Qualifier scheduled for this weekend, April 8-9, 2023, at Three Palms Action Sports Park in Conroe, Texas, has been postponed until the weekend of April 22-23, 2023. This is due to inclement weather and heavy rainfall in the area as authorities have now advised promoters and event staff to postpone the event due to the likelihood of flooding throughout the region this weekend.

South Central Area Qualifier

  • April 22-23: 3 Palms Action Sports Park – Conroe, Texas

Please keep an eye on www.mxsports.com for possible revisions to upcoming Area Qualifiers. For the most up-to-date schedule of the 2023 Area Qualifiers, please visit the 2023 schedule page

