Results Archive
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Arnaud Tonus
  2. Xylian Ramella
  3. Alain Schafer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. David Braceras
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Glendale

Race Day Feed Glendale

April 8, 2023 1:30pm
by:

Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Today is the 12th round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

We are back for the stretch run of Monster Energy AMA Supercross after a weekend off leads us now into six straight races to decide a champion. Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb enter tonight's action tied on 248 points a piece setting us up for one heck of a duel in the desert to decide who gets to lead this championship moving forward. Several other riders factor in to potentially win tonight though and it's the final Triple Crown race of the year as well which comprises of three races to decide one overall winner. It's certainly going to be chaotic.

In the 250SX class, Jett Lawrence enters with a commanding lead and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo is now out of the title fight regardless after tearing his labrum earlier this week and getting season ending surgery. That leaves RJ Hampshire as the only man still somewhat close to Lawrence as he sits 23-points back. Lawrence has never won a Triple Crown and struggled at the Anaheim 2 round earlier this year. The story will certainly revolve around how Lawrence races to put that behind him and try to click off his first TC victory.

There's also Supercross Futures racing this evening with Daxton Bennick, Julien Beaumer, and Ryder DiFrancesco headlining the class. Bennick has won both Futures races thus far and looks to keep the ball rolling here in Arizona. We'll kick things off a little early today with Free Practice starting at 11 a.m. Pacific but be sure to tune in to Race Day Live and the night show with broadcast times below.

Supercross TV Schedule
Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now