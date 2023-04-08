Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Today is the 12th round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

We are back for the stretch run of Monster Energy AMA Supercross after a weekend off leads us now into six straight races to decide a champion. Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb enter tonight's action tied on 248 points a piece setting us up for one heck of a duel in the desert to decide who gets to lead this championship moving forward. Several other riders factor in to potentially win tonight though and it's the final Triple Crown race of the year as well which comprises of three races to decide one overall winner. It's certainly going to be chaotic.

In the 250SX class, Jett Lawrence enters with a commanding lead and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo is now out of the title fight regardless after tearing his labrum earlier this week and getting season ending surgery. That leaves RJ Hampshire as the only man still somewhat close to Lawrence as he sits 23-points back. Lawrence has never won a Triple Crown and struggled at the Anaheim 2 round earlier this year. The story will certainly revolve around how Lawrence races to put that behind him and try to click off his first TC victory.

There's also Supercross Futures racing this evening with Daxton Bennick, Julien Beaumer, and Ryder DiFrancesco headlining the class. Bennick has won both Futures races thus far and looks to keep the ball rolling here in Arizona. We'll kick things off a little early today with Free Practice starting at 11 a.m. Pacific but be sure to tune in to Race Day Live and the night show with broadcast times below.