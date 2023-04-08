Back on the Box

Justin Barcia has been very vocal lately regarding just how well he’s getting along with his motorcycle, and he’s got the results to back it up. In the last four races he’s been on the podium twice and his worst finish has been fourth. He was all over Webb in Seattle too, and had he had just one more lap, might have been able to zap him for second. Will Barcia’s hot streak continue in Glendale? -Hansel

Off the Bench

After not racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross since 2019, Cole Seely got the call from SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda to come saddle up in Seattle. Seely's real focus is the FIM WSX Championship later in the year. After a long layoff from the AMA Series, nobody expected Seely to light the world on fire at his first race back, which was good because he didn’t. Seely visibly, and understandably, got tired in the 450SX main and finished 21st, just ahead of Cade Clason. He also told us at press day at Glendale that he was nervous all day, which only sapped him of more energy. Now that he’s got that first race out of the way, with an additional week to prepare, let’s see how Seely does in Glendale. -Hansel

R&R

Not every injury gets reported, and it’s pretty common for riders to be nursing small (and sometimes big) injuries. The weekly grind of racing and traveling is enough to wear riders down too. Well, they had a weekend off last week, which means riders who needed days to recuperate from ailments, or just get some much-needed rest, were able to get it. Will we see some rejuvenated riders jump forward several spots as a result? -Hansel