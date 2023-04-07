It’s springtime. The weather finally gets better, flowers begin to bloom….oh heck with that! The best part of this season is that tracks and racing series are all wide open and rolling around the country. It’s riding season, everywhere. This year, the fun time of riding season has also merged with perhaps the only thing even better than that. We all live vicariously through the results at the pro races. Better weather is nice, but better racing is even better!

This year, every darned Monster Energy AMA Supercross weekend has been action packed, both with a dynamite title fight and a variety of riders who still believe they can win. It’s shocking, actually. We’ve seen a few seasons with close one-on-one points battles, and the occasional dream season with three title contenders. But you rarely get a tight points race and a stacked field of spoilers who also still feel they can win races. This season has both! We’re talking Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb tied in points, while Chase Sexton still remains mathematically in it, and Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen, Aaron Plessinger, and Jason Anderson still feel like they’ve got wins in them. Are you kidding?

The numbers show we’ve never had it quite this close at this point. The SuperMotocross PR Twitter page put up some stats this week to demonstrate. We re-checked some of the data and posted it all here.