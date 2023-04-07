RIP Josh Demuth

Racer X is sad to report the news that multi-time AMA Arenacross Champion Josh Demuth passed away on Thursday, April 6th. We will report more news when it comes, but want to respect the privacy of Josh's family in this time.

Josh was a racer through and through, overcoming many difficult injuries in his career, but always coming back strong. Through it all, Josh's smile was legendary in the pits. Josh's racing days ended primarily in 2012, but even after that he suffered a big crash while riding, and that resulted in the loss of his lower leg. Josh still stayed around the sport though, still riding and working at a dealership in Texas.

You can check out our interview with Josh from 2015, when he summed up his racing career.

Our thoughts are with Josh's family.

Godspeed, to The Sherriff, Josh Demuth.