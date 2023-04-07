RIP Josh Demuth

Results Archive
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Full Schedule

April 7, 2023 12:20am | by:
Racer X is sad to report the news that multi-time AMA Arenacross Champion Josh Demuth passed away on Thursday, April 6th. We will report more news when it comes, but want to respect the privacy of Josh's family in this time.

Josh was a racer through and through, overcoming many difficult injuries in his career, but always coming back strong. Through it all, Josh's smile was legendary in the pits. Josh's racing days ended primarily in 2012, but even after that he suffered a big crash while riding, and that resulted in the loss of his lower leg. Josh still stayed around the sport though, still riding and working at a dealership in Texas.
You can check out our interview with Josh from 2015, when he summed up his racing career.

Our thoughts are with Josh's family.
Godspeed, to The Sherriff, Josh Demuth.

Read Now
