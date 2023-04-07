Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2022 Honda CRF450RWE Garage Build

April 7, 2023 2:00pm | by: , &

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: David Martinez

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

Do you have that one riding buddy who has a bike that looks like it never gets ridden, even though he rides with you every weekend? I do, and his name is David Martinez. David is a fireman in Apple Valley, California, with a 2022 Honda CRF450RWE. He loves riding and has a red machine that always looks like it’s about to roll through tech inspection at A1. Even though we all give him crap, our respect—or envy—is always there. Dave agreed to let me take his red baby out for a day to get familiar with what he’s working with, and to test some new suspension parts that have become available for CRF450R owners. 

Parts List:

XPR

Vortex ECU (custom mapping)
xprmotorsports.com

Akrapovic

Evolution Muffler System
akrapovic.com

REP Suspension

Fork Re-Valve/Re-Spring, Shock Re-Valve/Re-Spring, REP Linkage System
repsuspension.com

Renthal

Twinwall 996 Bend Handlebars, Half Waffle Soft Grips, Ultralight Rear Sprocket, Countershaft Sprocket
renthal.com

DID

ERT3520 120L Chain (cut to 13/49 gearing)
didchain.com

DeCal Works

Custom Paris/Bercy Roczen Replica Graphics
decalworks.com

Dunlop

120/80-19 MX33 Rear Tire
80/100-21 MX33 Front Tire
dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Acerbis

Full Plastic Body Kit
acerbisusa.com

Hinson

Clutch Basket, Clutch Plates
hinsonracing.com

ETS

USMX18 Race Fuel
etsracingfuels.com

The Bike

  • AL5_5072 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5076 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5078 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5084 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5088 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5089 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5093 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5094 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5096 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5101 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5105 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5109 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5123 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5127 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5129 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5135 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5143 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5145 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5151 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5159 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5162 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5168 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5190 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5202 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5210 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5213 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5215 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5217 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5717 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5757 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_6203 Spencer Owens

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

