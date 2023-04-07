Racer X Films: 2022 Honda CRF450RWE Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: David Martinez
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
Do you have that one riding buddy who has a bike that looks like it never gets ridden, even though he rides with you every weekend? I do, and his name is David Martinez. David is a fireman in Apple Valley, California, with a 2022 Honda CRF450RWE. He loves riding and has a red machine that always looks like it’s about to roll through tech inspection at A1. Even though we all give him crap, our respect—or envy—is always there. Dave agreed to let me take his red baby out for a day to get familiar with what he’s working with, and to test some new suspension parts that have become available for CRF450R owners.
Parts List:
XPR
Vortex ECU (custom mapping)
xprmotorsports.com
Akrapovic
Evolution Muffler System
akrapovic.com
REP Suspension
Fork Re-Valve/Re-Spring, Shock Re-Valve/Re-Spring, REP Linkage System
repsuspension.com
Renthal
Twinwall 996 Bend Handlebars, Half Waffle Soft Grips, Ultralight Rear Sprocket, Countershaft Sprocket
renthal.com
DID
ERT3520 120L Chain (cut to 13/49 gearing)
didchain.com
DeCal Works
Custom Paris/Bercy Roczen Replica Graphics
decalworks.com
Dunlop
120/80-19 MX33 Rear Tire
80/100-21 MX33 Front Tire
dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Acerbis
Full Plastic Body Kit
acerbisusa.com
Hinson
Clutch Basket, Clutch Plates
hinsonracing.com
ETS
USMX18 Race Fuel
etsracingfuels.com
The Bike
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.