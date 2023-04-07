Note: Main image is from the 2023 Seattle Supercross.
After a weekend off, the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will return to action on Saturday, April 8, for the Glendale Supercross. State Farm Stadium will host the 12th round of the 450SX Championship, and the sixth 250SX West Region event of the season.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Glendale Supercross night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Glendale Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will also return to action this weekend for the MXGP of Switzerland on April 8 and 9. The MXGP of Switzerland will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on https://www.mxgp-tv.com/portal.
After seeing four different overall winners in the first four rounds of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing, the championship will have this weekend off. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will take place next weekend (April 15 and 16) at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
GlendaleTriple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, April 8
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
2023 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|248
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|248
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|226
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|199
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|199
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|127
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|104
|3
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|101
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|83
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|82
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|100
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|93
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|78
|4
|Romain Febvre
|78
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|75
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|117
|2
|Kay De Wolf
|87
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|86
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|83
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|79
Glendale Supercross
Glendale Supercross Race Center
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|33
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|40
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|12
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|17
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki
|Yamaha YZ250F
|28
|Preston Boespflug
|Battle Ground, WA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|29
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|41
|Nate Freehill
|Rescue, CA
|Honda CRF250R
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Switzerland
OTHER INFO
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
State Farm Stadium
1 Cardinals Dr
Glendale, AZ 85305
Practice & Qualifying — 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Video courtesy of Supercross Live
Donnie Souther's Glendale SX track preview with Hunter Yoder.
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Glendale Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Glendale, Arizona.
Saturday, April 8, 2023