Main image by Ken Hill

Round four of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season would see a return to the Big Buck Farm, host of the season opener just over a month prior, for the Tiger Run GNCC. Since 2020, the series has made two visits to several venues for the first time since the 1980s, and many times have experienced vastly different racecourses on the same pieces of property. While this is not a long-term goal (the series actually has some conversations forming with potential new venues for the 2024 season and beyond) it has been surprising to some just exactly how different these races have been and have produced different winners as well. Here’s a few things of note from round four.

Four Rounds. Four Winners

Heading into the Tiger Run GNCC the series had seen three different overall winners in the first three rounds. Steward Baylor Jr. came out swinging to take the round one win at Big Buck, then Ben Kelley would fight through a still nagging leg injury to claim the Wild Boar GNCC overall win in Florida, and at a muddy round three in Georgia, Craig Delong would claim his first-ever GNCC overall win. As the fourth round approached, the buzz around the event would be a split question between who would be next to step up to claim a win, or who would be the first repeat winner of the season.

As the race got underway, Ricky Russell proved to be the man to beat on the day. Russell is no stranger to the center step of the GNCC podium, having claimed his first-ever GNCC overall win back in 2017, then two more wins in 2022. For Russell, the Tiger Run event would be one of those days where everything seemed to go just right as he would lead the race wire to wire to take the overall win. Of course, Russell didn’t just cruise around in dominating fashion, as several heated battles took place behind him with riders pushing closer and closer to Russell’s rear wheel throughout the race.