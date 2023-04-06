Watch: Full Tiger Run GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
Video: RacerTV
The fourth round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. Yamaha's Ricky Russell claimed the overall win to become the fourth different overall winner in the first four rounds of the season. Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) and defending champion Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna) rounded out the overall podium. Baylor now takes over the points lead.
In the XC2 Class, Ruy Barbosa (Honda) claimed his maiden XC2 race win ahead of his Phoenix Racing Honda teammate Cody Barnes and Yamaha's Liam Draper. Defending XC2 champion Lyndon Snodgrass (Kawasaki) came through in seventh. Angus Riordan (KTM) continues to lead the XC2 points.
Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Tiger Run GNCC.
Read the post-race Tiger Run GNCC press release.
Tiger Run GNCC Results
Tiger Run - Overall RaceApril 1, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ricky Russell
|02:53:40.518
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|2
|Steward Baylor
|02:53:58.259
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:54:05.389
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|4
|Craig Delong
|02:54:24.370
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ben Kelley
|02:54:35.472
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
Tiger Run - XC2 Pro RaceApril 1, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ruy Barbosa
|02:56:43.438
|Honda
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|02:56:44.938
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|3
|Liam Draper
|02:56:49.139
|Auckland
|Yamaha
|4
|Mason Semmens
|02:57:39.559
|KTM
|5
|Angus Riordan
|02:57:43.170
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
Tiger Run - XC3 Pro-Am RaceApril 1, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|03:06:31.913
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:06:52.119
|Morrisonville, IL
|GasGas
|3
|Zack Hayes
|03:09:10.779
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:12:35.657
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|5
|Dakoda Devore
|03:15:09.730
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
Tiger Run - WXC RaceApril 1, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:03:54.798
|Yamaha
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|02:09:00.476
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
|3
|Shelby A Turner
|02:11:55.359
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|4
|Prestin Raines
|02:19:46.591
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|02:28:07.350
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|98
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|92
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|85
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|69
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|64
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|83
|2
|Ruy Barbosa
|81
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|78
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|75
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|74
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|104
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|87
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|83
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|81
|5
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|63
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|110
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|94
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|66
Main image by Ken Hill