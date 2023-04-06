Video: RacerTV

The fourth round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. Yamaha's Ricky Russell claimed the overall win to become the fourth different overall winner in the first four rounds of the season. Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) and defending champion Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna) rounded out the overall podium. Baylor now takes over the points lead.

In the XC2 Class, Ruy Barbosa (Honda) claimed his maiden XC2 race win ahead of his Phoenix Racing Honda teammate Cody Barnes and Yamaha's Liam Draper. Defending XC2 champion Lyndon Snodgrass (Kawasaki) came through in seventh. Angus Riordan (KTM) continues to lead the XC2 points.

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Tiger Run GNCC.

Read the post-race Tiger Run GNCC press release.