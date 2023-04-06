Riders cut diagonally across the start, whizzing past their mechanics and under the bridge. A slow, flat, right-hand 180 leads to the finish line jump. Riders will protect the inside in this 180 and slowly drift left on the take-off.

Upon landing, riders will rail a righthand 180 and hit two small doubles that could also be navigated via 3-1. Up and over the bridge is next, followed by an awkward bump/bend and into another standard supercross triple. Riders will likely float to the right over the bridge, allowing them to “straighten” the next bend. Landing on the left side of the bridge jump sharpens the angle and disallows momentum through the triple. Landing on the right allows them to accelerate earlier and possibly coast through the take-off. This is ideal because it allows riders to stay much lower. Accelerating on the actual take-off will result in suspension compression and then the unwanted rebound higher as they leave the ground. These are very subtle nuances but for the top guys, this is where time is made and lost.

To finish this straightaway, riders will likely go 3-3 into the next bowl berm 180. Exiting, there is a very unique rhythm section. These sections are often massaged on Friday and Saturday but at face value, riders will have to pick a side and then find opportunities to triple through. If built to spec, watch for riders to try both sides several times, getting timing splits and video reference. Once an optimal line is figured out, watch for nearly everyone to resort to that line. It’s a bit of a bummer when this comes to fruition, though, as a wide racetrack becomes single track due to the known time savings. I could see this section not panning out and track builders resorting to one consistent line.

Riders exit a bowl berm (or flat inside line) and fire back down the start straight for the beginning of lap two.

Glendale is notorious for bowl berms and long rhythm lanes. This 2023 layout didn’t disappoint in that regard. Some of the tighter stuff near the finish line could be a bit of follow-the-leader but the sideline rhythms and whoops could provide passing zones.