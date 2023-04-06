Results Archive
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Seattle Race Examination

April 6, 2023 2:25pm | by:

After a weekend off, we're ready to get back to racing this weekend in Glendale! Before we do, let's check out some of the key moments from Seattle two weeks ago as we dissect Kevin Moranz grabbing the holeshot, Eli Tomac using unique lines in the main event as well as blitzing the whoops to make passes, and what happened that caused Chase Sexton to crash out of the lead.

We also dive into Jett Lawrence and Cameron McAdoo crashing into each other in the heat race, Pierce Brown going down in the first turn, Stilez Robertson having a big one, and Jett Lawrence giving himself a thumbs down despite winning the main event.

Film: Tom Journet & Feld Motor Sports

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here: 

ON X OFFROAD APP

