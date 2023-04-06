Results Archive
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Glendale Supercross Preview Podcast

April 6, 2023 4:30pm | by:
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Glendale Supercross Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the Glendale Supercross of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Glendale Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Seattle Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Max Miller | 16th in the main event | 46 points

Note: the Glendale Supercross will be a 250SX West Region event, so pick your riders accordingly!

450SX Class

Fredrik Noren | 14th in the main event | 42 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

RELATED: 2023 PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign-Ups Now Open

Read Now
