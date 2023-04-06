KLIM Releases 2023 Off-Road Gear Collections
The following press releases are from KLIM:
KLIM Introduces Exciting New Off-Road Gear Colors, Opens Racer Support
RIGBY, IDAHO – KLIM’s premium off-road motorcycle gear collection continues to improve with new fresh takes on bold, vibrant colors sure to make a splash in 2023.
KLIM continues its legacy of rugged, technical off-road apparel with new colorways for the XC Lite, Mojave and Dakar series. Engineered through testing in the Rocky Mountains, the deserts and race courses, this gear offers durability and functionality that riders have grown to trust.
The XC Lite series for men and women is designed with a particular focus on ventilation and mobility. Engineered with the aggressive trail rider and racer in mind, the XC Lite series puts extra focus on comfort in extremely demanding conditions, where airflow, moisture-wicking materials and highly flexible fabrics can make or break the experience. Leather overlays and strong fabrics in high wear areas optimize durability. Updates to the men’s, women’s and youth XC Lite lines include new colors for jerseys, pants and gloves.
The Mojave series already received a significant update in 2022 with redesigned styling and new highly-durable Karbonite Mesh also found in KLIM’s Induction series of street motorcycle gear to increase mobility and airflow. New for 2023 is a solid black full kit (matching pant, jersey, glove). The popular collection also adds a redesigned Mojave Pro Glove, KLIM’s most durable and vented off-road glove, now in its third generation, with streamlined palm construction for increased comfort, remapped seams for less bulk and improved e-touch function.
KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-2 KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-Dakar KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-Dakar-3 KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-F3-Carbon-Pro KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-F3-Carbon-Pro-1 KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-F3-Carbon-Pro-2 KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-F3-Carbon-Pro-Black KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-KLIM-Women KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-Rage-Goggle KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-Rage-Goggle-1 KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-Rage-Goggle-2 KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-XC Lite Press Release KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-XC Lite Women KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-XC Lite Women Press Release KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-XC Lite Women-2 KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-XC Lite Women-3 KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-XC Lite-Kits KLIM- KLIM-2023-New-Off-Road-Gear-XC Lite-Men-Women KLIM- KLIM-New-2023-Off-Road-Gear-1 KLIM- KLIM-New-2023-Off-Road-Gear-2 KLIM- KLIM-New-2023-Off-Road-Gear-3 KLIM- KLIM-New-2023-Off-Road-Gear-4 KLIM- KLIM-New-2023-Off-Road-Gear-5 KLIM- KLIM-New-2023-Off-Road-Gear-6 KLIM-
The legendary Dakar series, which blends durability and airflow for great versatility in a variety of conditions, features all-new jersey graphics and added colors throughout the line. The pants feature massive adjustable vents and multiple stretch panels, leather overlays and heavy duty 840D Cordura® in key areas. The jerseys balance stretch materials, mesh and durable sleeves. New for 2023 is a red addition to the Dakar Jacket, Glove and In The Boot Pants.
KLIM off-road gear is designed specifically to give riders the tools they need to have the best experience possible, no matter the conditions. To achieve that goal, these sets of off-road gear all feature unique material layouts for different levels of mobility, ventilation and durability.
As the riding and racing season heats up, KLIM is proud to help out competitive riders with its Racer Support Program. Off-road racers with at least a year of experience are encouraged to apply for gear support in their race efforts. The program is meant to help ease the financial burden of racing for privateers who meet the qualifications of the program.
Wherever you ride, and whatever you ride, KLIM has your entire season of trail riding, racing and dual-sport riding covered. Privateers and amateur racers alike are encouraged to apply for the KLIM Racer Support Program.
For more information, visit KLIM.com
To apply for racer support, visit klim.com/racer-support-program.
XC LITE JERSEY / PANT / GLOVE
AVAILABLE NOW AT KLIM.COM
Jersey MSRP $54.99
Pants MSRP $169.99
Gloves MSRP $34.99
YOUTH XC LITE
Jersey MSRP $29.99
Pants MSRP $99.99
Gloves MSRP $24.99
MOJAVE JERSEY / PANT / GLOVE
AVAILABLE NOW AT KLIM.COM
Jersey MSRP $79.99
ITB Pants MSRP $209.99
Pants MSRP $239.99
Gloves MSRP $39.99
Pro Gloves MSRP $69.99
DAKAR JERSEY / PANT / GLOVE
AVAILABLE NOW AT KLIM.COM
Jacket MSRP $299.99
Jersey MSRP $89.99
ITB Pants MSRP $219.99
Pants MSRP $249.99
Gloves MSRP $44.99
Pro Gloves MSRP $74.99
For more information, visit KLIM.com.