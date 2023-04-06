Racing resumes this weekend in Glendale, Arizona, following an off-weekend. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s getting back to racing, and who'll be watching from the sidelines.

450SX

Cade Clason – Ribs | Out

Comment: Clason suffered a practice crash this week and is sidelined for the Glendale Supercross with a broken rib and a collapsed lung. He posted the following in on Instagram:

"This weekend is going to be the first @supercrosslive event I miss since returning back in 2020. Bummed is an understatement. Hard work has always been my thing but I can’t really plan for this stuff. See what happens over the next week and hope to be out there soon. Good luck to the @partzilla @teamprmx squad this weekend. Someone do something cool on TV."

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis is on the sidelines following a concussion sustained early in the season. There is no precise date on his return to racing at the moment.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Comment: Hartranft sustained devastating injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, before the season got underway and is still struggling with rehab. If you can handle listening to him talk about drill bits snapping in his spine during surgery, listen to the podcast he did with our own Jason Weigandt. It’s as excellent as it is tough to listen to.

Scott Meshey – Leg | Out

Comment: Meshey fractured his tibia on press day in Detroit and is out for the season.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin might be back for a few rounds at the end of the season after breaking his scaphoid early in the season.

Colt Nichols – Head | In

Comment: Nichols will return to action this weekend in Glendale after crashing hard during practice in Daytona.