First 13 Riders Confirmed for 2023 World Supercross Championship (WSX)

The following press release is from SX Global, owners of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)

FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS BEGIN REVEALING RIDERS FOR 2023 SEASON

First 13 Athletes Confirmed for the Global Series’ Six Events in 2023

AUSTRALIA – The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) continues to build momentum as it heads into the 2023 season, with a roster of world-class riders already signed and focused on claiming the Championship title.

Having experienced the incredible level of competition the new World Supercross Championship offers, 11 riders who competed in the 450cc (WSX) and 250cc (SX2) classes in 2022 have already confirmed their return, along with some new names.

SX Global CEO Adam Bailey said after the success of the 2022 season, the FIM World Supercross Championship is continuing to gain momentum and attract the sports elite athletes.

"The 2023 season is really starting to take shape, and I'm thrilled to see teams begin to announce their rider roster, which includes returning riders as well as some new racers who will line up at the start gates in July,” said Bailey. "This is just the beginning. There is a huge amount of work and negotiations that I'm aware of between teams, manufacturers, and championship contenders happening as we speak. It's an incredibly exciting time.”

"We will have many more exciting announcements about riders, the Championship and our expanded broadcast partnerships coming soon," Bailey continued.