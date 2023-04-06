Text by Mark Morrow, photos by Jacob Souder

The AMA Arenacross series has wrapped up and they once again crowned Kyle Peters champion. Mark Morrow was there for all of the bar banging action and reports on the final two rounds in case you missed it.

Little Rock AK

With the pressure of the championship no longer an issue, many wondered if Kyle Peters might back down and take it easy in Little Rock. Unfortunately for the competition, that was not in his plan, and he had another dominant weekend, winning his heat race and both main events, despite great rides by Kyle Bitterman, Jared Lesher, Izaih Clark and newcomers Josiah Natzke and Spencer Winter.

The heats bore no surprises with all 4 heats being won by the fastest timed qualifier in that heat. There was a bit more action in the semis and lcq’s as riders became a bit more desperate to make it in and had to bang some handlebars in a few spots to get into the big show.

Kyle Peters made it look pretty easy in the first main, getting the holeshot and leading every lap. Things were not as easy as they looked though, as Kyle Bitterman put in an inspired ride, spending 2/3 of the race with barely more than a second in between them. Their pace was high enough that the always smooth Izaih Clark, who was right with the lead duo for the first few laps, could not hang on and slowly fell back to finish a comfortable 3rd, but 10 seconds behind. Jared Lesher and Josiah Natzke both had to overcome mediocre starts but worked their way through the pack to finish 4th and 5th.

Pro main 2, in contrast, was an absolute BARN BURNER! Most of the back row struggled on the start, except for Kyle Bitterman who had an amazing start. He went into turn one behind fast starters Winter and Mason, made quick work of both and took over the lead on lap 2 setting off to open up some breathing room.