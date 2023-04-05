It might look like just another AMA Arenacross Championship for Phoenix Honda's Kyle Peters, but behind the scenes this was much different. After winning last year's AX crown, Peters was hurt badly in a crash in Monster Energy Supercross, and the scary injuries, including a broken neck, could have ended his career.

Peters did actually fear his career was over, but he decided to make a comeback and return to Arenacross again. It resulted in yet another title. Check out the video above for more on his journey back to the top.