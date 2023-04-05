But you are saying the bicycles are much more complex than that?

For the motorcycles I control basically the whole supply chain. Within five, six months I can react if something goes up or down. But for the bicycles it's one and half years later. Which is crazy.

Not for development, but for actual production?

Yeah yeah, ordering the parts, and it's one and half years and we must define precisely the quantities and specifications and hopefully one and half years later you are getting it right in time. Secondly you are building a product that hopefully the dealer is actually selling. In my opinion it [the bicycle business] is an outdated business structure, and now we are doing a restructuring. We are bringing back a lot of things to Europe, we have set up a corporation in Bulgaria. And you must do some components in the USA. For suspension we know how it works, for sure we are going into suspension. That is not confidential. I want to get closer with SRAM so that we can get rid of the Asian suppliers.

So you are learning. With the bicycle side there’s a long ways to go here.

It's a learning curve. But we want to become a global player, that means one billion sales globally.

For bicycles? One billion?

Just for bicycles. One billion in sales.

Wow. And is every bicycle you have powered?

I would say we’re 90% E-bike. We have taken over Felt (which also sells non-powered bicycles), and I think we have a very prestigious brand, and we have a nice bicycle program. And with Husqvarna and GasGas we are just doing E-bikes. Because you can add on to any motorcycle dealer network immediately over at GasGas or Husqvarna. The dealer doesn’t have anything to invest, you just put it in. And that’s the reason that they like it, and they were pushing, saying “Hey, the others [bicycle brands] are coming into these dealerships, too, Specialized and others.” So we say, okay, we close the door and we do it ourselves.

Do you think there will be a time in the future where we are like “I am not sure if that is an E-bicycle or an electric motorcycle?” There will always be distinct ones, but I almost feel like we are going to see something in the middle, that’s a little of both.

Why does it work on an E-bicycle? Because you have a very small battery maybe 700-800 watt hours. So, you have the space to put it, although the frame looks a little bit big. And you have a hybrid, even if the battery is running out you still pedal. And that’s the reason we decided to step in [to electric motorcycles] for kids bikes and for young customers. So, we are selling thousands of them because we have a small battery, and the mileage is not the most important. The biggest challenge for bigger motors [full size motorcycles] is you don’t have the space. The energy density of one liter of gasoline compared to the battery means you have ten times the size and weight. How does it work for a 10-liter tank? What are you doing with a 100 kilo [220 pound] battery? Where are you putting that? But for a kids bike it's [a small battery] enough.

So there are significant technical challenges to make a full-size motorcycle that you could ride for an hour.

It's more or less a space issue, it's not a technical thing. If you are looking at an adventure bike with a 20-liter tank, it's not possible. With the current battery technology, it's not possible. You can go up to 125cc that means 11 kilowatts, that works. And on a scooter that works as well because you have to space for helmets, that you can fill up with batteries. But on an off-road bike where do you put it? You want to win, and to do that you have to race 25 or 30 minutes plus two laps. I doesn’t work. It's very simple.

So until battery technology has a massive breakthrough you can only do so much.

Only to 125. And you can use it with low voltage, 48 Watt. That means there’s no restrictions for delivery and warehousing [the product]. If there is more [voltage] than that, then it's high voltage and you have to tell the dealer you have some restrictions on protection because it's dangerous.

And does that effect charging time if you have high voltage?

For sure it's [charging time with high voltage] quicker, but with all of the disadvantages [on shipping and other restrictions with that voltage]. We are the pioneer in electric mobility, we started in 2013 with our Freeride electric bike, with a high voltage concept. Maybe you have read from Ford they have announced now they are losing money on the electric cars. We did the same. It took ten years. With the small batteries [like mini motorcycles and e-bicycles] we manage, but with the big bikes it's not [there]. And then the dealer has to have a special warehousing system that costs them a lot of money. Secondly the logistics [of battery power] are very, very difficult. And even on the production you have to have some restrictions.

So the 450 style bike is not ready?

Technically it's nice but you don’t have the duration for a race. And if you have investors with stupid money, okay, someone is covering your loss. But I am an entrepreneur, I want to earn money. Every month I have to pay salaries and wages.

So can’t sink that money into batteries?

No, and why should I send it to China or wherever? It's common sense.

The battery is just not there yet. No matter what else you engineer around that battery.

If you have a car where you have space on the bottom to add on 100 kilo of battery it works. But somebody has to pay the bill! So for me I would say that electric mobility is for short distances. Urban mobility is perfect, and if you are going longer distances [with electric], that is more or less for wealthy and rich people. So that’s it. Just keep it like it is.