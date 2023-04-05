Cameron McAdoo worked very hard to stay on track this year even when beat up, including fighting through a tough weekend at Anaheim 2 when he crashed super hard in practice but still suited up and scored points in the night show. He also had a big crash along with Jett Lawrence in a heat race at the most recent race in Seattle, but both riders survived to race the main.

Unfortunately now McAdoo had a practice crash this week, and will not be racing this weekend in Glendale.

Said today's Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki press release, quite simply: