KTM, Husqvarna, & GasGas Announce 2023 Contingency Programs & Trackside Support

The following press release is from KTM:

KTM Proudly Supports Amateur and Professional Racers With 2023 Podium-Focused Contingency Program And Trackside Support

MURRIETA, Calif. – KTM North America, Inc. continues to offer its highly competitive race contingency program and Trackside Support for the 2023 race season. Standing behind its READY TO RACE commitment, KTM is once again offering more than $7 million in race rewards for amateur and professional racers at over 180 series across the country.

Exciting updates for 2023 include an increased payout in American Flat Track, where racers of the SuperTwins class will benefit from industry standard payout, as well as increased Pro payouts in all major offroad series. With many incentives to ride orange, the KTM brand continues to be a popular choice for professional racers in motocross/supercross, offroad, flat track and road racing with a competitive payout via the KTM Pro Cash debit card. For KTM’s rising stars, the KTM Cash dealer credit program gives amateur riders the opportunity to earn cash value credits that can be used to purchase KTM products at any participating KTM North America dealership.

KTM’s Trackside Support kicked off the year with support for all brand riders at GNCC, Daytona Amateur Supercross, Freestone Spring Championship and Spring a Ding. Orange bleeders can expect emergency parts and service throughout the year at events and series such as the AMA National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, Mini Olympics, Arizona Open, and all rounds of GNCC and the AMA National Enduro series.

KTM offers incentives for amateur (dealer credits) and professional (cash) riders when they earn top finishes while riding KTM motorcycles at select national and regional racing events across the United States. For more information on the full 2023 contingency program, payout structures and to sign up, visit KTMCash.com.