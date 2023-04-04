I don’t know if you’ve even got to the point where you want to think about this part yet. Do you know if you would want to race again?

Obviously, I want to race again, but do I really want to go through this again? Yeah, I don’t know. I watch the races every weekend because honestly, I get pissed because I see these guys doing good and I know I could be in that position. We’ll see. I’ve just got to get better. Right now, I have to keep my mind busy, and if I don’t, I start freaking out. When I came home from California, I was just sitting on the couch one day, and I just started bawling my eyes out for no reason. It was in front of my parents and my wife. I said, “I need help.” I’m telling you, there’s been dark days. I know people listening to this can say, “Well, he can walk.” But I’m telling you, if you walk in my shoes for a bit, and hitting my head had made this so much harder. It’s been tough, but I’m trying the best I can. I’m trying to keep myself so busy that it keeps my mind numb to the bad stuff. But you know, when you lay down to sleep, that’s when the thoughts come funneling in. Somedays, I just don’t even want to go to bed.

I’ve seen you hanging out with other riders. I know internally, within the pits, you have a lot of friends. It’s good to know you have a good social network of people who have your back, and people who can support you and pick you up, especially once you’re doing a little better physically and can actually hang out.

Yes. It sucks because most of my friends are not from Jersey. My best man and one of my groomsmen. I do have two groomsman who live in New Jersey, and I want to hang out, but everyone has grown up, and everyone has their own life to get to, also. But I’m going to go down to Cooper’s [Webb] house, that will be my first trip since California. I’m going to hang out with him to get the mind clear, get away from doctors and visits and all that. Cooper has been very helpful, very supportive. My wife and I appreciate it.

I’m not going to say I’m best friends with Cooper Webb, but I’ve been around him enough off the track to know he’s not the guy fans see on Saturday. We know him, as a racer, as this bulldog competitor who will slit throats to win a race. But I’ve seen him just hanging out with his buddies and he’s the most regular guy ever.

To be honest, even for me, he’s a way better guy than what people think. Ever since I’ve met him. We’ve clicked. He was one of my groomsmen. When I got hurt, he stepped up to the plate so freaking fast. I’ve had some of the best times of my life with that dude. He helped me get on TLD that year and I did super well that year. He’s always had my back. Obviously, he can do more for me than I can do for him, but I’d do whatever I could for him if roles were reversed. His wife, too, she’s a nurse, and she’s helped me and my wife so much. They’re a lot better people than what people would see. On race day, he’s not there to make friends. He’s there to win races and make money.