Kris Keefer rolls out to Glen Helen Raceway to try out the 2023 GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition. Now that GasGas has transitioned to the new frame introduced by KTM in 2022, Keefer goes into what this machine feels like compared to the KTM and Husqvarna models when you factor in the bike ergonomics and engine character. Hear his thoughts on what the bike does well and also what the bike still needs improvements on.

Film/edit/photos: Spencer Owens

2023 GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition