DeLong, who took his first-ever GNCC overall win at the previous mudder, took fourth on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. He was pretty far back at one point and made a solid charge to nearly snag the podium.

"I got a decent start and made a couple of passes early on to get into around fifth or so," commented DeLong. "And then I had a crash, went all the way to the back, and had to claw myself back up. In two laps I came from last to fourth, then just went back and forth between third and fourth through the rest of the race. Fourth was a good result in the end and the consistency is getting there, so we will keep pushing in these coming rounds."

Former champion Kelley is still fighting through the pain of his badly-injured leg from last year. He worked to eighth at the conclusion of the opening lap and then he dropped to P10 on lap two, but was able to recover and move forward from there. The 26-year-old made his way into fifth by the second half of the race and that's where he would go on to finish. That result sees him maintain P2 in the series.

"Tiger Run wasn't the best race for me, I just didn't execute and felt a little off all day,” Kelley said. “I gave it my best and got into a good position there on the first lap in fourth. I could see the leaders but made a mistake—a bad judgment call—and got caught up with another rider. I dropped way back in the pack, then worked my way back up to a decent position again until another crash set me back a few positions, about halfway through the race. At that point everyone had figured the track out and was going pretty fast—it was tough to make up time and make passes, so I ended up fifth."

Strang, the veteran of Australia on the Kawasaki, took seventh. Girroir, the XC1 rookie, completed the opening lap in a lowly 12th position, before climbing his way up the order to eighth by halfway and then into his final finishing position of seventh by race's end. He has now moved up to eighth in the XC1 Open Pro standings.

“Today started off pretty good and then I had a big cartwheel, which set me back,” said Girroir. “I picked myself up and was working my way through the pack, but had another big crash, unfortunately. I fell back a little bit more, was around eighth, and then was able to get going the last two laps. The guys in front of us were a little bit out of sight, but I felt good and am improving with each race. I'm feeling stronger and stronger every week, so I'm excited to keep building and to keep moving forward.”