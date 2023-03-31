Patrick Murphy does not have the resume of some of his competitors in the A level classes in the U.S. amateur motocross racing scene. And he is okay with that. For now, at least. The Clinton, Iowa, native has a best overall finish of seventh overall at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He was on a Kawasaki KX250 for 2020 and 2021 but moved to ClubMX in May 2022 and joined the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha amateur racing team. The South Carolina training facility and all it includes upped his skillset on the bike significantly. His run Loretta Lynn’s in 2022 was highlighted by a fifth in the first Open Pro Sport moto of the week, but his DNF-27 in the next two motos scored him 26th overall. He also finished 10-9-18 in the 250 Pro Sport class. Even with first turn crash, he got up and kept fighting.

Now, the #35 is out to prove himself amongst the best amateur motocross racers in the country this year—with the hopes of making it in the pro ranks soon. He expects to race two AMA Pro Motocross Championship nationals—RedBud and Spring Creek—then Loretta Lynn’s and the final three Pro Motocross races afterwards.

At the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) event earlier this month, Murphy finished second in the 250 A Road to SX Futures main event then first in the Open A main event. I caught up with Murphy following his main event win to see what is next for the BluCru rider.

Racer X Online: Patrick, talk us through your day here at the RCSX.

Patrick Murphy: The racing was good. The heat races were a little bit tough. I ended up with second, which was good, but then I had a sixth in the Open Pro class. I ended up going down the first lap of the heat race, and then turned around for the mains today. Got a second in the first one [250 A Round to SX Futures]. Came from about a fifth-place start. Then the last one [Open A], I was able to get about second off the start, and then the leader actually had a bike problem, so I was able to capitalize on that. Then took over the lead and set sail.