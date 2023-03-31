Note: Main image is from the 2023 Wild Boar GNCC. Photo by Mitch Kendra
The fourth round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. The Tiger Run GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will have an off weekend before the championship resumes for its final six-run stretch to end the season. The 12th round (of 17) Glendale Supercross will take place on April 8. At the Glendale Supercross, Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac will both have red plates on their respective bikes as the duo share the points lead at 248 points apiece.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will also have a weekend before the MXGP of Switzerland on April 9 and 10.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
- GNCC
Tiger RuneMTB Round 2
Saturday, April 1
2023 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|76
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|73
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|67
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|43
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|42
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|74
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|67
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|61
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|52
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|51
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|74
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|67
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|63
|4
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|62
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|48
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|81
|2
|Rachael Archer
|80
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|67
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|54
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|48
Other Links
2023 Souvenir Program
View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
Tiger Run GNCC
FOLLOW
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV
OTHER INFO
Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union SC 29335
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
TICKETS
Get tickets to Tiger Run GNCC.
Track Map
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Tiger Run GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Union, South Carolina.
Saturday, April 1, 2023
- 6:00am | Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am | Amateur ATV Registration
- 10:05am | Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 12:00pm | Bike Registration - all classes
- 1:30pm – 4:30pm | eMTB Registration
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 5:00pm | Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
- 6:30pme | PeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
- 7:00pm | Intergalactic Bicycle Rodeo (immediately following ePeeWee Racing)
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am | Gates Close
Sunday, April 2, 2023
- 6:00am | Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am | Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
- 8:05am | Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm | Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)