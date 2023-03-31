Results Archive
How to Watch: Tiger Run GNCC

How to Watch Tiger Run GNCC

March 31, 2023 11:35am
by:

Note: Main image is from the 2023 Wild Boar GNCC. Photo by Mitch Kendra

The fourth round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. The Tiger Run GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will have an off weekend before the championship resumes for its final six-run stretch to end the season. The 12th round (of 17) Glendale Supercross will take place on April 8. At the Glendale Supercross, Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac will both have red plates on their respective bikes as the duo share the points lead at 248 points apiece.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will also have a weekend before the MXGP of Switzerland on April 9 and 10.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

GNCC TV Schedule

2023 Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States76
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States73
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States67
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States43
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States42
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States74
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States67
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia61
4Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand52
5Ruy Barbosa Chile51
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States74
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States67
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States63
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States62
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States48
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States81
2Rachael Archer New Zealand80
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States67
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada54
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States48
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

2023 GNCC Numbers

Tiger Run GNCC

Tiger Run GNCC Race Center

FOLLOW

OTHER INFO

Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union SC 29335

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

TICKETS

Get tickets to Tiger Run GNCC.

Track Map

The 2023 Tiger Run GNCC track map.
The 2023 Tiger Run GNCC track map. GNCC Racing

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Tiger Run GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Union, South Carolina.

Saturday, April 1, 2023

  • 6:00am | Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35am | Amateur ATV Registration
  • 10:05am | Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 12:00pm | Bike Registration - all classes
  • 1:30pm – 4:30pm | eMTB Registration
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 5:00pm | Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 6:30pme | PeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
  • 7:00pm | Intergalactic Bicycle Rodeo (immediately following ePeeWee Racing)
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00am | Gates Close

Sunday, April 2, 2023

  • 6:00am | Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am | Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • 8:05am | Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm | Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
