Damon Bradshaw actually rode a 250SX before he ever lined up on a 125. In his rookie season of 1989, Yamaha placed him in the 125 East Region, but allowed him to start the season in the 250 class out west. He crashed himself out in his heat race at Anaheim and was forced to sit out the Seattle doubleheader that followed. But he lined up for the '89 San Diego round and finished an impressive third behind only Rick Johnson and Jeff Stanton. Then Bradshaw dropped down to the 125 and won the East Region, and then narrowly lost the 125 Pro Motocross title to Mike Kiedrowski. One year later Bradshaw opened the AMA Supercross series with wins in both Anaheim and Houston.

Back in the day, before there was a 125 class in AMA Supercross, top 125cc riders like Broc Glover and Johnny O'Mara were brought along slowly when it came to racing in stadiums. Team Yamaha's Glover was only allowed to ride limited 250SX races, and the future AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer was only allowed to race four SX rounds from 1976 until 1980, during which time he won three straight 125 AMA Pro Motocross Championships. Johnny O'Mara turned pro in 1980 on a Mugen Honda but was not allowed to race AMA Supercross. When he signed with Team Honda proper the following year, he was allowed to ride 250SX. And when O'Mara went to Europe in the fall of '81 for the Trophee and Motocross des Nations, it would mark the first time that he ever raced outdoors aboard a 250 or a 500. O'Mara came through just fine, and Team USA swept both races.

Speaking of Team USA, back in 2009, manager Roger De Coster, then with Rockstar/Makita Suzuki, needed a second 450 rider as James Stewart was out with an injury. He tapped his own 250-class rider in Ryan Dungey, who had raced 250s outdoors up to that point, though he did do three 450SX rounds in '08. Dungey ended up winning his class and helping Team USA get an unlikely win. The following year (2010) he moved up to the 450 full-time and won both crowns—450 SX and 450 MX.