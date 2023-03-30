Results Archive
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Racer X Films: Inside KTM North America's New Headquarters

March 30, 2023 4:05pm | by:

Pierer Mobility and KTM North America unveiled their brand new headquarters in Murrieta, California on Tuesday this week. With a budget of $53 million, Pierer Mobility brought all their brands together as KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, MV Agusta, and Felt Bicycles are now in the same facility for their North American umbrella. Take a peek behind the curtain inside the new headquarters through the lens of Spencer Owens.

Film/edit/imagery: Spencer Owens

