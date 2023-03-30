Pierer Mobility and KTM North America unveiled their brand new headquarters in Murrieta, California on Tuesday this week. With a budget of $53 million, Pierer Mobility brought all their brands together as KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, MV Agusta, and Felt Bicycles are now in the same facility for their North American umbrella. Take a peek behind the curtain inside the new headquarters through the lens of Spencer Owens.

Film/edit/imagery: Spencer Owens