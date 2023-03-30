It’s not all roses in racing, and Brandon Hartranft can tell you that now. The Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki rider went down in a huge crash this off-season, and while he escaped well enough to walk, he’s still suffering through concussion troubles, multiple injuries, and a long recovery. Jason Weigandt checks in with Brandon to see what it’s like when the racing season begins and a racer is forced to the sidelines.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, On Track School and the WD-40 brand.