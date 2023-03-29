Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Weege Show: KTM's New U.S. HQ Featuring All The Riders

March 29, 2023 2:20pm | by:

For years we clumsily called the collection of brands under KTM's umbrella "The KTM Group." Now we have a name for the collection, Pierer Mobility, which is named for KTM's Global CEO Stefan Pierer. The brands (KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, MV Agusta and Felt Bicycles) broke ground on a new HQ for North America in late 2021, and now the new complex in Temecula, California, is open Jason Weigandt provides a tour of the brand new buildings during the grand opening celebration. Along the way, we chat with just about every factory KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas rider in America!

Read Now
