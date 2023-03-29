Chase Sexton | 5th

“Not a great night. I almost holeshot and got into the lead super quick, but when I fell the bike was just mangled. I had a hard time moving up after that. It’s definitely a night I want to move on from. I just have to go to the next round and prove what I can do.”

Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:

“I really dislike these types of nights because they’re difficult to know how to feel. When you win one class and you should win the other one, you walk away with your emotions all over the place. Unfortunately, this has happened to us a few times this year, and I still don’t know how to feel about it. Jett Lawrence was the man tonight. Even though he wasn’t super stoked on his ride, the track was difficult and he made it happen, gaining a few more points in the championship. Chase did what he needed to do early; he got a good start and was riding really well until the track bit him. After that, the bike was pretty bent up, so it was hard for him to make any headway. Now we just have to focus ahead on making the most points possible in the next six races."

Ken Roczen | 6th

"Today in Seattle was a tough one. From when I first went out, I struggled on the track, I wasn't really flowing with it and wasn't very comfortable. So coming down to the night show I had an all right heat race, but I actually had the most fun, and I think I rode the best, in the main; and that's where it counts. In the beginning, I was able to kind of slice and dice a little bit with the front guys. Another rider and I went back and forth a couple of times for second place. I put up a good fight. Once the track got extremely gnarly, I stopped clearing some of the jumps and that's where I lost the most time. Overall, I'm pumped that I was able to salvage a sixth place. Of course, we want to be on the box, but we also must take the good with the bad. We're still fourth in the championship and I'm happy with how the team's been working and we're keeping our heads up."

Aaron Plessinger | 7th

"It was an okay day. Practice was tough, I've got a pretty good gash in my leg from last week that was hurting me pretty good, but I tried to push through it. The Heat race was better, I had a good battle with Christian [Craig] in that to end up second. I had a bad start in the Main Event, and ended up moving into seventh about halfway, but after that, it was pretty quiet. I stayed on two wheels though and now we get a week off, so hopefully I can let my body heal and come back swinging for the upcoming Triple Crown!"

Adam Cianciarulo | 8th

"I felt comfortable during qualifying and was able to attack the track to put together the second fastest time. It was nice to show that pace again and rival at the top of the board. In the heat race, I was a little back from the start but worked my way into the top-three before the finish. In the Main Event, I started up front and managed to pass my way into the top-three again. The race felt similar to last weekend with all of the top guys contending for those first few positions, so it was encouraging to move my way forward through that group in the early stages. The end result is similar to what I’ve had recently, but there are a lot of positives to take away from the weekend.”

Christian Craig | 9th

"Seattle was all-around a pretty good day. I felt good on the bike in practice and in the heat race I got a holeshot and led from start to finish, so that felt good to get my first heat race win of the season. It also felt good to lead some laps. In the main event I got off to a pretty good start, but I got shuffled back a little bit early, and during the second lap I went for a ride in the whoops and ended up cross-rutting right at the end and ejecting off. I was able to get up quickly but was dead last by then. I put my head down and got into the top ten with a couple of laps to go. Then I passed for ninth in the last corner. I think that shows my riding is improving. I just need to stay off the ground in the main and we'll be up front."

Justin Hill | 10th

Hill posted on Instagram:

“Good times in Seattle 🎶

I had a good finish wrapped up but I blew it last turn😑 still saved 10th so I’m happy.. 1 weekend off to work on the little things and we’re back for triple crown 👑”